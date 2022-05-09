The Dillard's Clearance Center is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Company officials said last month that the store would close but later reversed their decision and the store is instead set to undergo renovations.
East Hills officials shares thoughts on store staying
The Dillard's Clearance Center is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Company officials said last month that the store would close but later reversed their decision and the store is instead set to undergo renovations.
The Dillard's Clearance Center is staying put, and the leadership team at East Hills Shopping Center is confident about the future of the store and the mall.
It was announced in April that Dillard's Clearance was expected to close, but a statement released on May 6 said that the store will remain open for the foreseeable future.
Steve Craig, the owner of East Hills, said in a statement Monday he is “very pleased and especially grateful that the management team at Dillard’s reconsidered their earlier decision.”
The store experienced some damage due to a tornado that briefly swept through St. Joseph in March. Craig’s statement also said the store’s decision to stay was “more meaningful” given the economic loss due to the damage.
“Several individuals played important roles in helping reverse Dillard’s decision, including mayor John Josendale, the Bradley family and Morgan family (the former owners of the mall),” Craig said in the statement. “I wish to thank each and everyone for their time, energy and generosity in helping bring this situation to a positive conclusion.”
East Hills General Manager Lindsey Davis said she and others at the mall were happy with the news that Dillard's would stay.
“Of course, at East Hills Shopping Center, we are thrilled that Dillard's is staying,” she said. “Of course, they've been such a big part of the community since the '80s. We're more than excited that they're staying and optimistic about the entire future of East Hills Shopping Center.”
The Dillard's store will be undergoing remodeling in the coming weeks which will involve closures of some areas seeing renovations.
