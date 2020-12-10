Lumber prices are still fluctuating in December

Across the country, it’s little to no surprise lumber prices have seen an uptick since early April.
Lumber prices per 1,000 board feet have seen an almost 94% increase in the year to date. This is one of the highest increases in a commodity this year. Prices have surged above $700 per 1,000 board feet as of Thursday according to recent Trading Economics charts. In August, price per 1,000 board feet reached almost $1,000 as COVID shutdowns had been sending mill workers home. Companies in the St. Joseph area have had to keep up with the demand.
“Yeah, I mean it’s been difficult to keep up with the pricing. It’s been difficult at times to find materials due to plant shutdowns, certain items not all,” said Scott Laderoute, owner of Sprint Lumber Inc located at 6024 US Highway169.
It’s common lumber prices can drop in the coming months as less homeowners will be looking to build homes in the colder months and other construction projects to be slowed for the same reason, but the demand hasn’t slowed, at least not yet.
“They’ve been down recently, but we’ve started to see a little uptick again just due to demand,” Laderoute said.
“It’s way up from March and probably May or June, it was beginning to double and some items even tripled the price,” said Doug Brown, owner of Brown Lumber Co located at 801 S. Fifth St.
Fluctuations of prices have been unpredictable and any more plant shutdowns will be out of the hands of lumber companies in St. Joseph and manufacturers will surely salvage the winter and spring months to catch up with the demand. Both Laderoute and Brown believe the prices will be back to some state of stability like it was before April of 2020, but the timeframe is unclear even to them.