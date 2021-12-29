Mild weather conditions could certainly point to high volume within the housing market, but local real estate professionals say still favorable interest rates remain the driving force behind sales.
The interest rate for November for 30-year fixed mortgages was 3.07%, a slight uptick from the 2.77% buyers, especially first-time ones, fawned over.
“It’s a lot driven by interest rates,” said Lorrie Ramseier of Ramseier Realty Group of the housing market. “Obviously the nice weather helps. People don’t mind being out and moving when there’s 60-degree weather. If people have to move, they’re going to move no matter what time of year it is.”
According to the most recent report from Missouri Realtors, the month of November saw a near 11% increase in residential properties sold compared to last year, as well as an almost 19% increase in properties sold compared to the same month in 2019.
Local real estate agent Jo Ann Cobb of Jo Ann Cobb Realty adds that there’s still a housing shortage in St. Joseph.
“We’re overall ahead from last year even. Of course, the pandemic was last year. That slowed everyone down in the beginning of 2020 because we did not know what we were getting into. We were just learning,” Cobb said.
The Missouri Realtor statistics report from November also shows an average residential home selling price reaching $264,410. Homes moved through the selling process quickly in December, much like what buyers and sellers had seen in the previous months. According to a home sales trend report from Cobb Realty Group, between Dec. 1 and 29, out of 1,186 residential properties sold in the St. Joseph district, more than 800 were on the market for 30 days or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.