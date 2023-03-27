Person applying for job

A local applicant works on her job search Monday at IMKO Workforce Solutions. The local unemployment rate was 2.6% through January, which could be concerning for employers if there’s not enough of a skilled labor force to hire from, IMKO Branch Service Leader Natalie Rainey said.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Unemployment was just 2.6% during January in St. Joseph, and the local outlook could provide applicants a chance to capitalize on the situation.

Rather than specific technical skills, the more critical aspects that employers often look for are “soft skills,” like showing up on time and being easy to work with, said Natalie Rainey, branch service leader at IMKO Workforce Solutions.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.