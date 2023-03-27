A local applicant works on her job search Monday at IMKO Workforce Solutions. The local unemployment rate was 2.6% through January, which could be concerning for employers if there’s not enough of a skilled labor force to hire from, IMKO Branch Service Leader Natalie Rainey said.
Unemployment was just 2.6% during January in St. Joseph, and the local outlook could provide applicants a chance to capitalize on the situation.
Rather than specific technical skills, the more critical aspects that employers often look for are “soft skills,” like showing up on time and being easy to work with, said Natalie Rainey, branch service leader at IMKO Workforce Solutions.
“I think a lot of employers would be willing to do on-the-job training if you have the other skills that they need, being able to show up on time, coming to work when you’re supposed to, an aptitude for learning, an open mind,” she said.
But that low unemployment number doesn’t automatically mean all is well in the local job market.
A drive around St. Joseph exhibits no shortage of companies making the case for prospective employees to apply, whether that’s fast food chains, manufacturing jobs, local schools or a variety of other options.
“It could be a signal that, right, now the jobs that employers have does not match up to the skills that workers have,” Rainey said. “Even though people may want a job, they are not having the right skills that employers need, so there’s always going to be a mismatch.”
A more ideal situation, from the standpoint of employers, would be having an unemployment rate around 4% because there would likely be a larger base of skilled labor to pull from, IMKO Managing Partner David Wagenka said.
The unemployment rate isn’t the only factor to consider. Despite having a low number, the number of people without jobs might not be lower because fewer people are trying to find work, Rainey said, which removes them from the unemployment group.
Two-thirds of people in the U.S. who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic “say they are only somewhat active or not very active at all in searching for a new job,” according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But the desperation of businesses puts the ball back in the court of job candidates.
Their advantage is the potential to scope out options and weigh them accordingly, instead of being forced into a role out of necessity, Wagenka said.
“It’s definitely an employees’ market,” he said. “There’s so many job opportunities out there, as as we discussed, they can literally go from job to job and decide which one’s best for them.”
