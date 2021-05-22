Even with all the rain experienced in the last week, the outlook for Missouri River levels around the St. Joseph area remains low. However, officials with St. Joseph’s port say they are optimistic about this year’s navigation season on the river.
Just two weeks ago, Missouri River Basin Chief John Remus announced that studies show water conservation measures will have to be undertaken this year, making it the first time since 2013 such actions will be necessary.
Remus said there has been almost no water being stored back into Gavins Point Dam. Water has been flowing out just to keep the water at the level it is currently. That water flow may eventually have to stop in the dry months due to lack of luster snowpack up north.
“When (the snow) melted, they just didn’t get the water like they normally do,” Richard DeShon, the chairman of the St. Joseph Port Authority, said. “If it (water conservation measures) affect the depth of the river, it would concern me.”
Transport 360, which operates the port, has just started bringing back barges into St. Joseph after having to cancel a couple of shipments due to low water late last year. Since then, the water levels have gained two feet, and the river currently sits at nine feet in depth. Even with water conservation strategies being implemented and a dry forecast from the Corps of Engineers, Transport 360 Chief Executive Officer Bill Becker said he believes the company will be able to bring in more barges this year.
“We are expecting 50 to 60 for the rest of this year, and we have had 10 already,” Becker said.
Nine feet is a good depth for bringing shipments on the river. And with a recent agreement between the corps and the St. Joseph Port Authority to keep the river at a navigable level, that depth should hold steady.
“They have told us that they feel we will have good navigation for the full period we have until Dec. 1,” Becker said. “Given their predictions on the weather and with the low water up north, they think they are able to keep us right at that 9-foot level.”
Becker even called the troubles of last year beneficial as there were lessons learned on how to communicate with clients who want supplies shipped up the river.
Some barges had to be turned away at the end of the season in 2020 when the corps went to its winter release schedule. That experience will help Transport 360 adjust shipment timeframes going forward.
“For us, it will be more about educating our customers about if you want the supplies, you probably want to get it done before November ... especially if we have a dry summer,” Becker said.
