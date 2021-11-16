The lot at 502 Francis St. has sat empty for five years since the Pioneer Building was demolished following a fire in 2016. But now, new lofts are planned to be built where that historic structure once stood.
JES Dev Co Inc. plans to build a $10 million building for low-income lofts on the empty lot. The lofts will include 42 units with a full kitchen, central air conditioning and cable connections. The building also will include a fitness room, computer workstations and a gathering area.
The council already has unanimously supported the developer’s low-income housing tax credit application to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, which will make the project more financially viable. The Pioneer Lofts, named after the building that once stood on the site, will be restricted to residents who meet the annual income restriction criteria.
“It’s the type of individuals that we’re looking to attract into the marketplace for Downtown to actually have the ability to have some disposable income and take advantage of services and attract additional retail amenities in Downtown with the additional residents living within that particular neighborhood,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s planning and community development director.
The lofts also will include retail space on the ground floor, but it hasn’t been determined what kind of shop will utilize that space.
“They say housing and retail follow each other, so you can’t have the retail without the housing component,” Thompson said. “It’s an important concept.”
This project is unique in that it will be a new build. Typically Downtown lofts repurpose old, vacant buildings. Through the St. Joseph Facade Improvement Program, the city will ensure the exterior conforms with similar buildings Downtown.
“A majority of what we’ve experienced in the residential interest in Downtown has been the conversion of existing buildings, so I think this will set a higher bar of what St. Joseph can expect moving forward for residential development,” Thompson said.
JES Dev Co Inc. plans to begin construction in the summer of 2022.
“This development could catapult Downtown into the next phase of residential growth,” Thompson said.
