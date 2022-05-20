A picture is worth a thousand words, and local photographers are busy creating novels of memories for their customers this season.
Between graduations, maternity shoots and much more, photographers in St. Joseph are seeing an uptick in business and are booking several sessions a week.
Susan Fierro-Baig, the owner of Susan Louise Photography, started her photography career nine years ago and opened her studio Downtown in March. With the new studio and the busy season, her clientele has grown rapidly.
“It's growing. I have clients that I had built a client base with before I opened the studio. Some of them were just friends or people that I have known that I've been in photography with for many years,” Fierro-Baig said.
Fierro-Baig said one of the things that make her studio unique compared to others in town is the closet she has available to her clients.
“I have clothing for women, men, children, boys, girls, all sizes. So that's a real benefit. It reduces stress and makes it easy on my clients,” Fierro-Baig said. “They change into beautiful clothing that they didn't have to shop for and they have beautiful, coordinated attire. And that really helps to make the images more dramatic, more emotional and more artistic.”
Fierro-Baig said that she knows everyone can capture a moment on their own on their phone but she takes pride in creating a final piece that he clients can have forever.
“I know how special that those memories are and having them not just on your phone, not just on your computer, but having them in print and being able to sit down and thumb through them together," Fierro-Baig said. "It makes it such a special experience to be able to share your memories that way.”
For those who are interested in booking sessions, it’s recommended they reach out to photographers as soon as possible to book a session before they are no longer available.
