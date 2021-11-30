Spire customers will see natural gas rates nearly double beginning Tuesday to account for rising wholesale costs and last winter's severe storm.
The Missouri Public Service Commission said Spire West customers will pay 79 cents per hundred cubic feet of gas, or CCF. The previous rate was 40 cents per CCF.
Spire West serves customers in Buchanan, Andrew, Clinton and 26 other western counties in Missouri. According to the filing from Spire with the PSC, the rate change would approximate a $24.36 per month increase to a Spire West customer's bill, although that amount could change depending on the severity of the weather. Spire East customers also will see an increase in costs from 37 cents to 59 cents.
According to a statement by the Missouri PSC, Spire’s current actual cost adjustment period includes pricing related to the extreme cold weather activity that occurred in mid-February of this year.
“It played a substantial role, especially on the west side of the state,” said Scott Weitzel, managing director for regulatory and legislative affairs for Spire.
At that time, customers were essentially paying a cheaper rate based on a previous year. It fell on Spire to cover the rest of the gas costs set forth by producers and marketers.
“In our current filing, we’re kind of truing that up,” Weitzel said. “A couple months ago, we filed something at the commission where we’re allowed to put in a credit on a customer’s bill as part of this gas cost mechanism. Especially on the west side of the state, we put a pretty substantial maxed-out credit to further prevent bill increases. If we didn’t do that, bills could have gone up substantially higher than they are now.”
The ACA period factors in how much natural gas prices fluctuate over the course of the last 12 months. If over-collection of natural gas causes customers to be charged more than market value, customers are refunded in the subsequent year. In this instance, customers had been paying under market value and now the gas company is having to make up for that, hence the rate increases.
Weitzel said that another complicated component of the natural gas price increases was that during pipeline constraints during the polar vortex earlier this year, the company had to buy substantial amounts of gas to maintain supply and cover higher prices. Weitzel said that the company does see lower natural gas costs on the horizon.
“We see this winter being strong. We have seen prices go down a little bit since our filing," Weitzel said. "Next winter’s gas prices are well below our current prices and what these rates are based on. You never know what’s going to happen in the gas markets with supply and demand.”
Natural gas prices at wholesale value make up roughly 50% of a customer’s monthly bill. The PSC does not regulate the wholesale natural gas or the wellhead cost.
Spire has been working closely with community action agencies across Missouri to help customers who may be in need of energy payment assistance become aware of added benefits, along with the increased income cap to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps customers who need assistance with their gas or energy bills.
The program is open to all households beginning Dec. 1 and goes through May. The company is offering webinars to help people with the process. More information can be found at spireenergy.com/community-events.
