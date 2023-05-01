Chamber of Commerce celebrates National Small Business Week

The first week of May shines a light on small businesses nationwide, and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is recognizing their importance to the community this week.

“We have different events all week,” said Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We have an event after Cup of Joe on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the library. On social media, we have an event on resources to get more money for small businesses. We have a ‘turn your side hustle into a full-time business’ webinar and seminar available.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

