The first week of May shines a light on small businesses nationwide, and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is recognizing their importance to the community this week.
“We have different events all week,” said Natalie Redmond, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “We have an event after Cup of Joe on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the library. On social media, we have an event on resources to get more money for small businesses. We have a ‘turn your side hustle into a full-time business’ webinar and seminar available.”
The chamber also is hosting a member showcase from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at Castle Bridge where more than 70 small businesses will be showing off their goods and services.
Redmond emphasized the huge part these enterprises play.
“Small businesses are oftentimes the fabric of your community,” Redmond said. "Local businesses bring flair to your community as something different. It’s a way for you to see the flavor of your community.”
This week also recognizes how the success of small businesses can have a bigger impact on the community.
“Bigger businesses in our community started as a small business, so nurturing and growing those small businesses can turn into huge investments in our communities,” Redmond said. “It's a great way to just show some love to our small businesses.”
Ty Elley, co-owner of BCI Mechanical, said this week's events have already been helpful as a new small business owner in the area.
“We're newer to the community, so we're just trying to find all the ways that we can get more involved and reach out to people to let them know what we do and how we can help them out,” Elley said. “So this today was really beneficial to give us some information about different ways that we can reach out to customers and get on people's radar.”
Elley said he’s enjoyed joining the small business owner community within St. Joseph.
“I think this community is made up of a lot of small businesses,” Elley said. “So just to be a part of that, the grassroots and the community, is really nice.”
While the chamber hosts a small business summit annually in the fall, they hoped to start a new spring tradition this year, Redmond said.
“We wanted to do something in the spring and there's a National Small Business Week that’s been around for around 50 years,” Redmond said. “We thought it would be a great way to provide some resources for the community.”
Despite this being the first small business celebration in the spring, Redmond said they’ve seen a lot of communal support.
“It’s just been great,” Redmond said. “We have lots of folks scheduled for all our webinars and seminars this week. We have a great turnout for our showcase on Thursday. You don't have to be a chamber member to participate. It's open to any small business or any aspiring entrepreneur in our community.”
For more information on how to get involved with National Small Business Week locally, visit saintjoseph.com.
