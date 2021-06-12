RV sales went through the roof last year with people forced to quarantine at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the huge spike in RV sales has left campgrounds scrambling to find space for all of the new travelers.

Sharp RV Park in St. Joseph has had to turn campers away due to limited spots even in the past, but Rick Clark, the owner and operator of the park, said it has been unprecedented this year.

“There is a huge increase in people traveling in RVs now,” Clark said. “I have had to turn away five to 10 RVs every day. Just last Friday I turned away 20.”

RV sales continue to be high. According to the RV Industry Association, total wholesale unit shipments of the vehicles are expected to increase by almost 34% this year.

Even with all of the shipments going out, local dealers can’t get enough RVs in stock to keep up with the demand.

“The demand is crazy right now,” Clark said. “It is difficult for the local dealers that want to move product.”

Sharp RV Park has 30 total units on its property. Clark said that 50% of those people live there on a year-round basis. The other half is open for workers, travelers and those who come back to Missouri after the winter.

This leaves little room for him to take in those spontaneously traveling, and he highlighted the importance of calling ahead for a reservation.

“As soon as you know when you will be in the area, call ahead and find your camping location. Everything is extremely booked up here locally, so not often will people drive through town and come across a spot,” Clark said. “I started reservations for this summer last December.”