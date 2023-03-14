Opened in 1989 on the corner of 27th and Lafayette streets, Cabbage Roll is self-described as an old-school, family-run restaurant that serves up traditional German foods along with its daily specials.
As restaurants around St. Joseph celebrate National Pi Day, one small diner is serving up not only pie but a diverse menu of traditional German food.
Opened in 1989 on the corner of 27th and Lafayette streets, Cabbage Roll is self-described as an old-school, family-run restaurant that serves up traditional German foods along with its daily specials. While The Sunflower and Domenique's are in nearby Atchison, Kansas, Cabbage Roll is one of a kind in St. Joseph.
Co-owner Andy Halamar said he and his co-owner agreed that moving into a suburb would work in a town like St. Joseph, where no drive is too far.
"We wanted someplace off of the beaten path," Halamar said. "We did not want to be on a major drag like the Belt Highway ... This building was empty when we came, so we took and looked at it and we signed a lease on it right away."
Open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the restaurant has a 4.6/5 rating on Facebook, with praise for the selection and the reasonable prices. The restaurant has drawn customers from all over, with people traveling from as far as Colorado for a bite to eat.
One of the most popular German foods is sausage, something that Cabbage Roll serves a lot of, all of which is made in-house. On their menu are Polish sausage sandwiches, bratwurst sandwiches and combination of polish sausage and bratwurst.
After a hearty meal at Cabbage Roll, you may have to save some room for dessert. You won't have to travel far, as they have a selection of pies and other treats to satisfy a sweet tooth.
However, one dish that owner Halamar is especially proud of is his famous apple pie.
"People really like it," Halamar said. "We also do a number of cheesecakes. (Our baker) makes 22 kinds of cheesecakes."
The restaurant is family owned and has succeeded by bringing the people of St. Joseph a menu and vibe that isn't seen anywhere else in town.
Halamar and other small-business owners came together when COVID-19 hit in 2020. The owners would buy food from one another's restaurants to keep each other afloat in the troubling time.
This kind of camaraderie is something that not every community has. Halamr said it's part of what makes St. Joseph home to him.
"People are pretty friendly," Halamar said. "It's just home."
