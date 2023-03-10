Area marijuana sales still rising

Area dispensaries are still seeing a surge in recreational marijuana sales, which they predict will stabilize over the next few months.

 Jenna Wilson

It’s been about a month since recreational marijuana sales began in Missouri, and the influx of customers has not slowed down for local dispensaries. 

Just for the month of February, marijuana sales in the state exceeded over $100 million, and $72 million of this came from recreational sales.

