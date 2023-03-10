It’s been about a month since recreational marijuana sales began in Missouri, and the influx of customers has not slowed down for local dispensaries.
Just for the month of February, marijuana sales in the state exceeded over $100 million, and $72 million of this came from recreational sales.
David Craig, marketing director at Sunny Daze Dispensary, said the amount of marijuana sales comes as no surprise because people are finally getting what they want.
“From the day marijuana legalization was initiated, things have been very busy ... everywhere,” Craig said. “It’s new, it’s novel, and it’s what the people wanted.”
On an average day before recreational legalization, the cannabis industry would make $1 million in sales for medicinal marijuana.
Craig said Sunny Daze has seen a 15% increase from the average medical market sales.
“We don’t have the exact amount we revenued in recreational sales yet, but I can tell you it was close to 1 million just in the first month,” he said. “That's all within about four weeks and just at our location. People were excited, and demand was very high. Now demand is starting to stabilize.”
Craig said he thinks proximity to other states like Kansas is part of the reason behind trending sales.
“The proximity from Atchison to St. Joe is not very far at all,” he said. “We’re talking a little over 20 miles, so that’s increased our sales by a lot as well. People are going to find ways to get it.”
Craig said the legalization of recreational use has many benefits, including a reduction of opioid use and medical benefits, which is a big part of why sales are still surging.
“This kind of took away the stigma behind marijuana," Craig said. “It’s now a part of the normalization since it became more publicly available. It's been proven in many states that the use of opioids, amphetamines, or other narcotics decreases in areas where recreational use is allowed. Those have a much more negative impact on society than I think a lot of people would agree that cannabis does.”
Local dispensaries predict that over the coming months, sales will eventually reach a new normal of the average amount.
“I think it's all part of a wave of normalization," Craig said. “I think it's going to be just as normal in the public perspective to smoke a bowl in public as it is to have a beer in the next few years, I hope.”
