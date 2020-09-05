In the recent months local Realtors have noticed a scarce renters' market with fewer options available for local residents.
Laura Wyeth, with Berkshire Hathaway, said she didn't know what to expect with the market when the pandemic hit, but she's been busy nonstop.
"Even in a good market, August is usually kind of slow, but the biggest problem we've had is the lack of inventory," Wyeth said.
Wyeth said it's still a sellers' market, but that could change considering how low the current interest rates are.
"Both markets are great and people are selling quickly and if they're building or buying, they're renting," Wyeth said.
Missouri Western State University's on-campus living is currently at nearly 87% capacity, and Wyeth said more students have been noticed to be moving off campus.
"Parents of college-aged students are also choosing to purchase an income-producing property, so instead of paying rent, they're paying a mortgage and it's a great way for young people to get started in owning their own property," Wyeth said.
One option available for students that Wyeth thinks many don't take advantage of when looking for off-campus living is the Downtown area.
"I don't know if a lot of college students are aware of Downtown, and in the future I want to work on a campaign to do loft open spaces tours for students to come down," Wyeth said.
Wyeth said she expects the American Electric Lofts to bring a lot of younger residents to the Downtown area when they become available in January 2021.
Since some of Missouri Western's classes have gone virtual, Ellis Cross, a local housing manager, noticed that not many students are needing to live in St. Joseph anymore.
"However, you look at the flooding situation down in south St. Joseph and all those individuals that need housing now because their houses are destroyed or under reconstruction, that influx kind of offsets the decrease of students," Cross said.
Cross said the market also has been tough because some renters aren't always paying.
"It's very unpopular and in some places illegal to evict somebody," Cross said. "It causes problems for people trying to take care of their property because there's no money to take care of it with."
Cross said there are properties open around St. Joseph, but there's not a lot of high-quality options.
"If there is high-quality options available they're absolutely outrageous, so my goal is to get in the middle and find someone a really nice place to live that doesn't cost $1,000 a month," Cross said.
Cross also has noticed that the Downtown area is becoming more popular for all types of residents, but there's still the need for good quality.
"Landlords are going to have to start fixing up their properties and then they're going to be charging more in rent, and people that are low-income aren't going to have proper places to live," Cross said.
Cross' goal is to start finding more decent options for residents to live that will also save them money, because St. Joseph's demographic needs more options.