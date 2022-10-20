After two years of building strong relationships with employees and a dedicated clientele in St. Joseph, Pizza Tascio has been making some major moves in the Kansas City area.
The local company recently moved its St. Joseph restaurant down the street and opened up at the old Lanza location at 1302 Frederick Ave. The business also has opened up four new locations in Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas.
Erik Borger, owner and operator, said it seems like the right move not just for the company but also for the employees who are moving up in the world.
"We had a lot of young-minded children who are now becoming adults, graduated college, want to get out there and show the world what they have to offer," Borger said. "And they all worked for us. And so we thought, what better way to set them out in the world than to have their own Tascio and be the managers of that?”
Sean Davis started as a part-time employee two years ago, and the business expansion has changed his life.
"It's really cool to start in my hometown just as an employee working 15 hours a day, getting through college. This is my career, so this move to Kansas City has been really big and really special. We're excited to see where it goes from here,” Davis said.
Scott Neidel visits Pizza Tascio frequently and said he's happy to see a local business do well enough to keep growing.
"It's really cool 'cause especially people trying to build the city up, just every little opportunity means a lot, especially whenever the city surrounds it and supports it ... it's really cool,” Neidel said. "My brother, he's running one in North KC. That's really cool to see him do something he really enjoys for work. A lot of people don't do a lot of things that they enjoy. It's very rare to find. But, you know, whenever he talks about it, he's really passionate about it."
But the local pizzeria wants local customers to know that although it's expanding, St. Joseph is still the top priority.
"St. Joseph's was not going anywhere," Davis said. "I mean, it's doing really well. We moved to the old Lanza building, which is a better location. It's just right across the street from the brewery. And so we get a lot of people coming in and out of there getting slices. And so ... that was a special move for us."
Borger said that no matter how well the company does, Pizza Tascio's heart is in St. Joseph.
"St. Joseph is always a labor of love for me," Borger said. "This is always St. Joe first, and, you know, everybody else second."
