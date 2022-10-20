After two years of building strong relationships with employees and a dedicated clientele in St. Joseph, Pizza Tascio has been making some major moves in the Kansas City area.

The local company recently moved its St. Joseph restaurant down the street and opened up at the old Lanza location at 1302 Frederick Ave. The business also has opened up four new locations in Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas.

