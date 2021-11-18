If you’ve had trouble picking up prescriptions from a pharmacy recently, you’re probably not the only one.
Some local pharmacies have been experiencing trouble stocking not only prescription drugs but important medical supplies as well. While those in the industry aren’t sure of the exact reason for these issues, they say trends like these come and go.
Rex Robinson, a pharmacist at Rogers Pharmacy, said businesses like his have to act fast if they notice inventory levels starting to shift.
“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and there’s always been a drug shortage of some form or another,” Robinson said. “A good pharmacy will find another source for the same medication or an alternative therapy in conjunction with calling the patients’ doctors.”
Adapting to change is something a pharmacy has to be able to do, Robinson said.
“Say you’re taking a 50-milligram tablet and it’s not available. What am I supposed to tell a customer?” Robinson said. “If I can get that same pill in 25 milligrams or I can get 100 milligrams, we’ll deal with slicing the pill or doubling up dosages and things of that nature. It definitely takes a team to make things like that work.”
With a shortage or delay in a prescription causing added stress in the lives of many, Robinson said that a patient need not worry as pharmacies will find multiple alternatives before letting a patient go without.
“We will literally make hundreds of calls before letting a patient go without their medicine,” Robinson said. “I don’t think I would be able to go against my conscience and let someone go without. We would do everything possible to find another alternative for them.”
