Vertical Enterprises has been approved by the state to begin operating inside its marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility in St. Joseph.
Spanning 64,000 square feet at 3101 Townesouth Court, the facility will house 30,000 square feet of flowering canopy once the buildout is complete. According to a statement from the company, staff members are prepared to move in and begin to cultivate in the first two bloom rooms, which would total 10,000 square feet of the 30,000.
“It’s so great to finally be able to do what we’ve been planning to do for such a long time. We have the chance to prove to Missouri that we’re going to deliver the highest-quality products for this market. It took a long time, but we’re ready to go and can’t wait to get our products in the market,” said Chris McHugh, CEO and co-founder of Vertical Enterprises.
With Vertical Enterprises approved to operate, 124 medical marijuana facilities are now are authorized under state regulations, according to information from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
Vertical Enterprise’s flagship dispensary, located on the North Belt Highway across from the East Hills Shopping Center, is expected to open by summer. The dispensary will carry the company’s own premium cannabis products and other items from brands across the state. The dispensary will not be open until the company's flower products are packaged and ready for purchase.
“We believe our diligence in not rushing to market and ensuring our products fulfill our brand promise is the best course of action for Missouri patients,” said Tammy Puyear, chief market officer for Vertical Enterprise, in a statement. “We realize that means a longer wait to open the dispensary, but we refuse to bring less than the best top-shelf cannabis available in Missouri to patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.