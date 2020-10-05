Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Custom Industrial Analysis (CIA) Labs has increased its involvement in hand sanitizer testing for the COVID market.
The lab focuses on chemistry analysis and always has been involved with testing the accuracy of hand sanitizers, but Dr. Richard Schwarz said that part of the business has increased tremendously over the last seven months.
"People recognized that we had been doing these things for years and they send it to us in different forms, either a gel or spray, to test for the alcohol content," Schwarz said.
Schwarz said the alcohol they analyze is usually ethyl alcohol and the sanitizer needs to contain between 60% to 70% of that to follow FDA regulations.
"We also do some work on trace methanol in there because methanol is toxic and that's been part of the trouble with some of the alcohols people have gotten because it has methanol in it," Schwarz said.
Schwarz said the lab has also been extremely busy because it's one of the only labs in Missouri that's able to test the accuracy of sanitizers.
"Most of the people that have been sending us hand sanitizers need it very fast because everything's backordered and everybody needs them," Schwarz said.
The majority of the samples CIA receives come from businesses they've worked with in the past on other testing that have just recently started making sanitizer as well.
"The people I deal with want to check everything because they want to make sure what they put out there is accurate, because the FDA could come take a sample and recall all their products," Schwarz said.
Schwarz said unfortunately not everyone that recently started making sanitizer gets it tested and approved before selling it.
"The problem is that you get people that mix anything and send it out there, but then the FDA can seize their drug and issue fines," Schwarz said.
CIA also brought the cost of testing down, because they realize it's something the public really needs.
"We run so many samples now that we're just set up all the time to do them because people are still backordered on them," Schwarz said.
The lab also recently moved from its former location on Commercial Street to 301 S. Seventh St. Schwarz said the lab is thankful that business has increased, because it's helped keep all of the staff working, along with keeping the lab open.