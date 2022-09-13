Chamber of Commerce Career Fair

For those in St. Joseph who have been on the job hunt, there were over 40 local employers who met with community members on Tuesday afternoon. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce partnering with the Human Resource Management Association of Northwest Missouri hosted their first annual career fair at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center on Woodbine Road.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Those in St. Joseph who have been on the job hunt found more than 40 local businesses ready to meet with prospective employees Tuesday afternoon at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Human Resource Management Association of Northwest Missouri for a career fair at the hotel on Woodbine Road. Natalie Redmond, Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, said plans for the event were sparked when employers asked her to help them connect with people in the community.

