Many people kick-start their fitness journeys around the new year, but for some, summer is the perfect time to fall into a new mindset and start hitting the gym.
Luckily for those who are ready to get active, the gyms in St. Joseph are offering several opportunities this summer.
Anytime Fitness started a Mother’s Day challenge at the beginning of May, and Manager Justin Boyles said they are still seeing results.
“We invited everybody from the community to come in, try the gym out, for the whole month for free. They get access to the gym, they get access to the trainers and access to the group sessions that are going on right now," Boyles said.
Genesis Health Club is offering its “mighty camp” program for kids 5-12. Regional Manager Jessi Medina said it's a great opportunity to let kids come out and try new activities.
“It’s basically a summer program. It starts at 7:30 in the morning, goes to 5:30 in the evening, Monday through Friday, so parents can drop off their kids ... essentially a daycare service.”
For those considering joining a gym now, many current members want people to know that they will be welcomed in with open arms.
“I tell everybody that comes in that we’re a family. We have members that look out for each other. If you ever need help, need anything at all, you can come to a member, you can come to the staff and all of us are more than happy to help you out,” Boyles said.
And while starting your journey may be the hardest part, Medina said it’s worth it in the end.
"The hardest part is walking through the front door. Once you walk through the front door, trying out the club, experiencing a couple different aspects of the facility, whether it’s the weight room, a class, cardio, swimming, tennis, basketball, whatever it may be, it’s just kind of getting your foot through the door, experiencing it and jumping in,” Medina said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.