With Christmas right around the corner, local businesses are getting into the giving spirit, as St. Joseph Snap Fitness hosts its first toy drive.
Rod Gibson, the gym’s general manager, said it’s something the business, located at 4311 Commonwealth Court, is proud to do this holiday season.
“I remember my first terrible Christmas back in the day,” Gibson said. “We’re very blessed to be able to give back to the community this year. We don’t want to see anyone go without.”
Through a partnership with the St. Joseph YWCA, Snap Fitness has the opportunity to donate toys to young families who may not be able to provide their children with gifts.
“We partnered with the YWCA here in St. Joe and found they have a program for teens with kids,” Gibson said. “We found out exactly how many they have, so we’re going to give all 45 families involved in the program a chance to give their child a present this year.”
Gibson said an opportunity like this resonates with him personally as he experienced hardship around the holiday season as a child.
“I remember when my mom would tell me to pick one thing and that she was going to get me that one item that year,” Gibson said. “I would hate for someone not to get the chance at getting that (one thing). ”
With this toy drive, Snap Fitness is set to give away more than 200 toys to families in need this holiday season.
“St. Joseph has been kind to us,” Gibson said. “So we want to make sure we spread some kindness back.”
For those interested in donating toys to the Snap Fitness toy drive, items can be dropped off at 4311 Commonwealth Court between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
