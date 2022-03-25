With spring finally here and temperatures continuing to rise, the Fairview Golf Course is preparing its greens for golfers in St. Joseph.
Friday marked the first day of a three-day clean-up event to get the course in the best shape possible as the golf season approaches. The clean-up crew consists of marshals, employees and volunteers from the community whose goal is to improve the course overall.
Penny Wingard, manager of the Fairview Golf Course, said many golfers are taking advantage of the warm days and are eager to continue working on their game.
“People are itching to get out. As long as we have good weather, they are gonna be here,” Wingard said. “We have been hopping on the days we have good weather.”
Through the off-season, maintenance crews have aerated and reseeded some of the greens, as well as made minor upgrades to the course and clubhouse. But the cost per round and membership fees will remain the same price as the previous year. Green fees are $21 for 18 holes on weekdays and $24 for weekends. Wingard said concession prices may increase slightly due to costs increasing.
“I know people are eager to get out. I touch bases with Dee at Savannah (Duncan Hills Golf Club) and we compare numbers a lot, and we've been basically pretty close in numbers,” Wingard said. “If we have a nice day, like next Tuesday, I bet we have over a hundred rounds.”
For more information on the Fairview Golf Course, visit www.stjosephmo.gov/242/Fairview-Golf-Course.
