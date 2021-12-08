Many shops in St. Joseph planned ahead to avoid shipping delays and keep a robust inventory with Christmas less than three weeks away.
With supply-chain issues having loomed for months, stores like Bee and Thistle, located 1137 Frederick Ave., anticipated shipping issues and ordered ahead to make sure they had an adequate amount of products in stock for the holidays.
“A lot of our vendors would tell us that we need to order a year in advance even for the holidays,” said Joel Barnes, Bee and Thistle owner. “We’ve been hearing that when we go to market again, that we need to be ordering for Christmas in January. It’s been a challenge, and we’re still working through it.”
Bee and Thistle's vendors vary between local and overseas products. While local vendors are more consistent given there are less issues with shipping times, even local artisans face challenges supplying candles and essential oil products
“They still have a supply-chain issue on wax and oils, but we do better with that just because we’re able to get it more quickly, but they still have supply-chain issues as well,” Barnes said.
Nesting Goods, located 615 Felix St., receives roughly 30% to 35% of their products through local artisans. Owner Cris Coffman said these vendors have been aware of the supply-chain issues for some time, while also noting that her business prepares in advance, whether there are challenges receiving product or not. Nesting Goods receives product into their stores almost daily from either local vendors or vendors across numerous states.
“Right now with the ports starting to clear up, we’re receiving a lot of orders that we put in in January and just a lot of things that we didn’t anticipate getting this late in the year,” Coffman said.
Coffman believes that because supply-chain issues have spanned since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have affected numerous categories of businesses across the board, customers are also understanding of delays and shipment issues within Nesting Goods.
“I feel everyone has been touched by this situation in some way, so everyone's been really understanding about it because it’s truly out of our control,” Coffman said.
