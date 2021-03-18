Local funeral home representatives express thoughts on FEMA funeral assistance program

With the Federal Emergency Management Agency expected to help families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 by covering funeral expenses, local funeral homes in St. Joseph offered their thoughts on the subject.
Funeral homes in the area such as Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 5005 Frederick Ave, and Rupp Funeral Home, located at 6054 Pryor Ave, have been aware for the last few weeks of the plans by FEMA to assist families who have accumulated funeral expenses due to losing a family member to COVID-19.
President of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Todd Meierhoffer, mentioned that the details of the process are not completely ironed out. He said, considering the financial burden the pandemic has brought upon families throughout its entirety, they want to provide any assistance they can in order for families to get monetary relief for the loss in their family. He reaffirms that they are unsure of how the process will work while they await more information.
“If we have to assist a family with any type of documentation and those types of things — and again, I don’t know what the federal government is going to require of these families be it a death certificate or statement of goods and services. We will be available to assist families through this process,” said Meierhoffer.
Much like Meierhoffer, Rupp Funeral Home has been made aware of the assistance program. Owner and President of Rupp Funeral Home, JL Robertson, said the details are somewhat convoluted in terms of whether the cause of death being COVID-19, or the virus being an underlying cause of death, will affect eligibility. They still are reviewing the information packets brought forth by the national organization regarding the matter and the details that are available now.
“If the government can see in their ways in funding to give some relief and compassion to these grieving families, we would be happy to assist our families in this process,” said Robertson.
Meierhoffer believes a loved one cannot be replaced by monetary compensation or otherwise, but a federal assistance program can certainly help lessen a financial burden.
“This is one way that the federal government is seeing an opportunity to help the families with money and it’s doing it through those who have lost a loved one,” Meierhoffer said.
FEMA's website states that applications will be accepted starting in April. For more information, go to fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
