Local firework vendors open for business

The Fourth of July season officially kicked off today as local firework vendors opened their doors to customers.
June 20 marks the commencement of firework sales in the state of Missouri, but many retailers have been busy preparing their showrooms for several months.
PJ Kovac, owner of PJ’s Fireworks, said shipments of firework products have been coming in throughout the year in anticipation of the holiday.
“Yeah, we actually started getting containers in August. Like this coming August, next month, we’ll start getting shipments in. And as they come in all year long, we just come up, we’re on it and waiting for the next order,” Kovac said. “So it’s not just a three-week business, it’s pretty much an all-year business. You just take all year to get prepared.”
After supply shortages threatened celebrations in July of 2021, PJ’s Fireworks and Border War Fireworks both ensured they had a variety of new and familiar products available for purchase.
Best-selling products have consistently included fountains, 500 grams, powder kegs and axillary shots, with PJ’s Fireworks’ Mobile Miniatures and Border War’s 500-gram Murder Hornets being fan favorites.
Border War sales associate Tyler Orth said it’s important to use common sense and safe practices when lighting off fireworks.
“Pretty much what we always say is do more research than you need to. There are multiple resources available online. Even the workers here are very educated in firework safety and how to have fun, so if worst comes to worst, ask someone,” Orth said.
PJ’s Fireworks, 20830 State Route K, is now open until July 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a large selection to choose from.
An additional event to look out for is the Border War Military Appreciation Day celebration on June 25 which includes a cookout, bounce house and 20% off military and first responder discount. Border War, located at 5323 NE Highway 169 N, is open until July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.