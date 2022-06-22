Chris Rhodes has been a firefighter in St. Joseph for almost five years, and in that time he’s done a lot to help the community. But his newest project is helping in a different way.
Rhodes opened up his own moving company in January in the hope of trying something new.
“Well, I was working for a furniture store in Maryville and just decided to maybe give it a go. A lot of people were telling me to try something different,” Rhodes said. “So my wife, her uncle owns a real estate company, and he told me I could use their box truck and see what I could do.”
He reached out to some fellow firefighters and started up Rhodes Moving Company. And the outcome has been more than he could’ve asked for.
“We've been really busy and we've gone everywhere from Columbia, Missouri, to Lincoln, Nebraska, and everywhere in between,” Rhodes said. “It's been a lot, lot crazier than I ever thought was possible. Right now we're probably doing three or four houses a week, and it could be anything as small as moving a piano from Maryville to Kansas City or a full house to just in town, St. Joe or wherever in between.”
And with the help of some fellow firefighters, the work they’re doing is making their customers very happy.
Chase Southard is a fellow firefighter who has been helping Rhodes since the beginning. He said he enjoys the job because it’s a rewarding gig and Rhodes works hard to make sure it’s a good environment for everyone involved.
“He hires people who you can trust. You know, he's not going to screw anybody over,” Southard said.
Rhodes said that while the company hasn’t been around for too long, they take pride in being a reliable group that gets the job done fast.
“You know, as firefighters, we're just used to, you know, public service and going into people's houses. They trust us with their things and it kind of goes hand in hand,” Rhodes said.
People who are interested in reaching out to Rhodes moving company can find the company on Facebook or call 714-333-7835.
