FARMERS MARKET1

Vendors are showing out for another season of sharing their crops and creations with the community as the 25th Pony Express Farmers Market began this week. 

Running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot, farmers and vendors from around the area have everything from jam, soap, flowers and vegetables available for purchase.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.