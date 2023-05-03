Vendors are showing out for another season of sharing their crops and creations with the community as the 25th Pony Express Farmers Market began this week.
Running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot, farmers and vendors from around the area have everything from jam, soap, flowers and vegetables available for purchase.
Those selling their products said the farmers market is a great way to get the community together while also getting better products out to the public.
"I think it's is very encouraging for the public to come out and to get homemade products and produce," said Jeanne Moore, who sells homemade soaps and signs. "There's a lot of nice people here where you get to interact with the community and opportunity for those to try out something natural compared to going to the regular stores."
Moore has been selling at the farmers market for the last two years and said it has allowed her to grow a customer base. She said with inflation impacting grocery store prices, she believes this year's market will be successful.
Penny Dierberger, who owns Old Ott Farms out of Union Star, Missouri, has seen many different seasons of the farmers market, having sold her crops years ago, taking a hiatus and returning three years ago. The people, though, are what keep her coming back.
"You're here to sell, of course, but there are faces that you know, you always have something different, something new," Dierberger said. "This year I have several different flower varieties that I haven't grown before, new tomato varieties that you're trying and just getting to know the people and really the farmers market family. The people who come here, we're friends, we look out for each other and it's always a pleasure to see everybody again."
Dierberger said when she first started selling at the Pony Express Farmers Market, they set up in the East Village parking lot. Locations and vendors have changed, but the market has remained consistent for 25 years.
"There's always something different at farmers market. It's never the same thing from year to year, so if you came last year, there will be different things this year," Dierberger said. "There are always new faces, and the farmers market isn't just about buying produce, there is a great social aspect. Come out and visit with people, you get to know your community that way."
In the first week of the season, Dierberger said it's been quiet, but it's expected for the start. With the cool spring, she said some of the plants aren't ready to be set out in the garden. As more produce is put out, it's expected more familiar faces will join the crowd.
"Even though you may feel like you don't need a lot, come on out, see what's here, support your local businesses," Dierberger said. "You are going to find the prices in the grocery store are not that far off from what you can get for something that is local and fresh. When you come to farmers market, what you're buying was picked the day before, so you just can't beat that."
The Pony Express Farmers Market is open now through October.
