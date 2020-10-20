A local entrepreneur’s seasoning recipes are starting to appear more in local grocery stores. Louis Hughes, owner of Maggie’s Seasoning, is beginning to ramp up his production efforts after seeing his seasoning flying off the shelves.
Hughes used to own Maggie’s Restaurant in Stewartsville, Missouri, which is where his famous grandpa’s potatoes with his Irish seasoning became popular.
“I made them and they were a huge hit, so that was one item that grew into fame,” Hughes said.
Soon after, Hughes wanted to find a way to put his Irish potato seasoning on the market.
“Then it was getting the capital to actually do the project and, lo and behold, that wasn’t so easy,” Hughes said.
Hughes tried his seasoning out in about 20
different Sam’s Club locations at first to see how it would go over.
“It sold but then when it comes to the hundreds of thousands of dollars of capital to ramp up, how do you do that?” Hughes said.
Hughes said recently it has been more difficult as an entrepreneur because he does everything himself and it can be hard to keep it all contained.
“I’m on the entry-level but now as far as the ramp-up level and with the economy the way it is, it’s very hard for entrepreneurs to get money,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the product has just started to really take off this year and he sells it on Amazon and in local grocery stores.
“Thank goodness for our small-business local grocery stores because a new product, sure they’ll give you a chance,” Hughes said.
Hughes also said his seasonings have seen a spike in popularity despite people going out to restaurants less.
“People still want restaurant-quality food and you want the foods that are ‘wow,’ and kids and adults love this,” Hughes said.
Hughes said he has been amazed at how much the community has enjoyed his seasonings and would like to start selling them to restaurants and catering businesses.
“They tell me there’s nothing like it on the market and that’s a good thing,” Hughes said.
Potatoes are the main item the seasoning is used for, but Hughes said it’s good on a variety of meats. He launched a Cajun-style seasoning and is working on a hickory burger flavor, and he hopes to distribute all his seasonings nationally and continue expanding the business.