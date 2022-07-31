Reverie Coffee opened up downtown

Sadie Willis and Evan Cruz opened up Reverie Coffee Downtown on July 9 and have been flooded with support.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

A new Downtown coffee shop has seen success in its first month of business.

Reverie Coffee, 114 S. Eighth St., opened its doors to the public on July 9. The co-owners, Sadie Willis and Evan Cruz, have found themselves enjoying nice coffee shops wherever they are, and they wanted to bring a similar vibe to St. Joseph.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.