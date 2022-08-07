A-1 Roofing working

A-1 Roofing owner Travis Baldwin said it’s important to have several people work on a project so that the team can finish faster and not have to be out for as long.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph has a variety of weather events this summer, from heavy rainfall to excessive heat, and some businesses are feeling the effects a little more than others.

Local contractors face heat exhaustion, rain and other issues while on the job during the summer months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.