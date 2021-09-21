As cool and breezy fall weather inches closer by the day, the growing demand for warm beverages and snacks gains traction.
Local cafes and coffee shops around St. Joseph are noticing the spike in customer demand when it comes to certain items around the start of the autumn season.
Nancy McCormack, general manager for Pronto Cafe, said some items are a fall mainstay.
“You have to get in the pumpkin spice. Everybody wants that,” McCormack said. “We get tons of requests for that in the fall, and it’s one of the first things on the menu."
On top of mainstay seasonal items like pumpkin spice flavoring, McCormack said she notices a trend of demand for homemade foods and snacks as well.
“You get more requests for our homemade soups in the fall,” McCormack said. “We’re getting ready to roll those out and get started on our homemade chicken noodle.”
With the start of cooler weather, the trend grows for hot drinks, moving away from the iced drinks that are popular in the summer.
“We make great hot chocolate,” McCormack said. “As soon as the weather gets cooler, we notice people want more of that hot chocolate, so we make sure to get started on that.”
According to the National Coffee Association, during the fall and winter months, there is a 23% increase in coffee consumption, with the average adult drinking at least one cup of coffee throughout a day.
As the demand grows for hot drinks and cozy food for local St. Joseph cafes and coffee shops, they are sure to be a target of the heightened consumption the season brings.
“We see a lot of people start coming inside rather than using the outside patio,” McCormack said. “We also make sure to order those extra coffee beans to keep everything stocked up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.