Local chef Regina Calderwood, owner of Gina’s cafe and catering located 674 Main St. in Cosby, Missouri, currently sits in fourth place of the semifinals of the national Favorite Chef competition.
The Cosby native has been cooking professionally for the last 10 years, Calderwood is competing for a $50,000 grand prize and a two-page ad in the Bon Appétit magazine. Voting for the semifinals of the Favorite Chef competition ends at 8 p.m. Thursday.
“It would be amazing if I won, because I feel like a small town girl could actually get in there and compete with people from huge markets,” Calderwood said.
According to Calderwood, if voted the winner of the competition, the prize money would allow her to invest in her own “Gina’s cafe” food line that would focus on family meals, but regardless, she still will want to pursue this goal of hers, victorious or not.
“Ultimately, that’s my focus,” Calderwood said. “I still want to have people come in and dine at my restaurant because I love interacting with people, but the long-term goal would be to have my food available to more than just my community.”
The community of Cosby, where her business remains exclusive, has a population of roughly 200 people, but the reach of her meals — which recipes stem from the likes of her mother-in-law and both her grandmothers who also had a knack for culinary — has reached other businesses across St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri. Those who have experienced Calderwood’s meals have caught wind of her placement in the competition.
“I think it’s great; I hope she wins it,” said Robert Walser, Mayor of Maysville, Missouri, and purchasing agent for ProServ Business Systems, Inc. in St. Joseph, located at 3920 Pettis Road. “I know they’re pretty excited about it and it would be pretty big for the area.”
Co-Founder of Stroud & Associates Real Estate Professionals, Ashley Stroud, was introduced to Calderwood’s meals at different events in which Gina’s Cafe and Catering catered prior to the pandemic.
“She’s poured her heart and soul into doing the food business. Coming up with alternative methods to help people during the pandemic and help with her income during that, she deserves it,” Stroud said.
Calderwood, also a former nurse, said she would like to offer subscriptions from her restaurant where customers can choose so many meals per month. She also said she likes the idea of developing meal plans for customers because it ties in her former profession as a nurse and her current profession as a chef.
