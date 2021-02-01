Local businesses are noticing an influx of traffic as the Super Bowl nears.
After a slow start to the year, sales are picking back up as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs' postseason run.
“Yes, we do a lot of online sales on our Etsy page and on our website. And during Christmas, we were getting a lot of sales, and then it slows down and January and February are our slowest months. And so we have seen an increase in traffic coming in and on online,” Korey Massey, manager of Mark-It, said.
Chiefs fans are looking to show their pride by seeking out fun decorations, apparel and delicious cookies according to business owners and managers.
"This year, people have been coming in looking for our earrings and our masks and like serving trays and blankets. We've been doing a lot more of those kinds of things," Jessica Estes, owner of AR Workshop St. Joseph, said.
Brionna Guerra, the assistant manager at Country Cookie recalls the turnout of Chiefs fans last year and shared how they are preparing.
"We didn't know how big it was gonna be. We are definitely prepared this year and we're doing way more to be prepped for it. More decorated. Cutouts are prepped and ready to go.”
Customers are also reaching out after getting Chiefs gear last year.
"We've noticed that people are reaching out to us because they got things last year. So they're like, 'are you going to have some new stuff?' So we've had a lot of people stop by or give us a call to ask if we have anything new," Massey said.
Massey shared that if anyone wants to place an order they can do so online at themarkit.com or visit the store located at 2239 N. Belt Hwy, St. Joseph.
AR Workshop will hold 'Kansas City Nights' on Wednesday and Friday.
"Customers can come in and do some specific Kansas City designs that we have. And just so they're aware, we don't have any Chiefs names or arrowheads because of copyright. We can't do that. But we can say game day Kansas City, it can have the Chiefs colors, we can put some glitter on there, really deck it out," Estes said.
You can reserve a workshop space at arworkshop.com/stjoseph.
Country Cookie will also be sharing new deals on their Facebook page.
Guerra said if you know you are going to order cookies for the Super Bowl to do so as soon as possible by either coming into the store or calling 816-676-2000.
Guerra said they will also have cakes for sale.
"Our weekend is probably going to be hectic, but we're definitely ready for it. And we also have these eight-inch cakes. We're going to be having sales on for $8 as well," Guerra said.