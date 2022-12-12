Local Businesses thriving with Holiday season sales

Inflation challenges haven’t stopped shoppers from spreading holiday cheer. Many local businesses already have seen their sales increase this season.

“The start of the season has been really strong,” Jamie Donaldson, co-owner of Juniper Lane, said. “We've had a ton of people from out of town and local. Small Business Saturday was fantastic. We had so many people who headed Downtown. It was really great to see people wanting to support the smaller businesses. So, we're hoping to finish strong for this holiday season.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

