Inflation challenges haven’t stopped shoppers from spreading holiday cheer. Many local businesses already have seen their sales increase this season.
“The start of the season has been really strong,” Jamie Donaldson, co-owner of Juniper Lane, said. “We've had a ton of people from out of town and local. Small Business Saturday was fantastic. We had so many people who headed Downtown. It was really great to see people wanting to support the smaller businesses. So, we're hoping to finish strong for this holiday season.”
Lori Harrington, manager at Bee and Thistle + Provisions, said the holiday rush of shoppers started earlier this year.
“We had quite a rush and a lot of buzz and it sort of felt like we just kind of went right over Thanksgiving but we were ready and up for the challenge," she said. "So we converted our store fairly quick into a Christmas setting for everyone.”
Many businesses in the retail industry had a record-breaking year in 2021 due to shoppers finally returning to stores after the pandemic. However, store owners are still excited to see sales rise this year.
“Last year was record-breaking sales, of course, because people were decorating for Christmas and actually out of the house since COVID,” Jamie Withrow, owner of Jamie’s Secret Garden, said. “Many people were just ecstatic to be out of the house and have Christmas and we were extremely appreciative and happy about that. So, we were not expecting sales to be what they were last year, but we are still having extremely strong sales this year.”
Despite growing inflation, the National Retail Federation forecasts that holiday retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021 to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion in 2022.
According to the study, last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, shattering previous records.
“I feel like this year feels like we've been busier and that's good,” Harrington said. “We welcome even more business. We've got plenty to offer, so keep it coming.”
While the holiday season is an exciting time for most people, Donaldson said she has been mindful of how inflation could be affecting shoppers.
“This year one of the things that's been high on our minds is inflation and just kind of wondering how that's going to pan out for everybody's holiday shopping,” Donaldson said. “But I do think that's kind of resulted in people wanting to stay local and not going out of town and trying to keep their money and spread it out in town instead of online.”
Withrow said supporting the St. Joseph community is one of her goals as a local store owner.
“We participate in Shop St. Joseph, which helps keep our money in our economy,” Withrow said. “We employ local people and so that also helps keep money in St. Joseph, which is extremely important to keep our tax dollars here.”
Harrington said the holiday season brings more people to discover small local businesses.
“We definitely get a lot of people who don't normally make it out any other time of year,” Donaldson said. “They come Downtown and to the small shops during this season. So, I think it would be great if we can get those people to keep coming the rest of the year to help out all of our small businesses around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.