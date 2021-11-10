Local businesses offering Veterans Day specials on Thursday

Many local businesses will be showing their appreciation to the military community with special deals and promotions on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
For some business owners, the chance to give thanks to veterans hits home, as many of them come from military backgrounds.
Unique Creations Salon, located at 3601 Faraon St., will provide free haircuts for veterans and active military members, a special the salon has offered for four years and that means a great deal to co-owner Adam Meisinger, a veteran himself.
“All veterans, they give so much and it’s just what we can do to give back, and I think the community should do the same,” Meisinger said.
The owners of The Pasture Cafe in Savannah, Missouri, also have a strong connection to the military that runs in their family, but it’s the generosity of a community member that is making their Veterans Day special possible.
Makaela Gabriel, co-owner of The Pasture Cafe, said an anonymous community member called and offered to pay for all meals purchased by veterans on Thursday. Gabriel said this is the second time in three years of having a special for veterans that someone has offered to flip the bill.
“We had a community member call us and ask us if she could pay for all the veterans that come in. Of course, we told her that was more than OK,” Gabriel said. “She’s doing it as a tribute to her husband, who was a Vietnam vet.”
Gabriel said the appreciation for veterans and the military community is well known in Savannah. She said those who drive through the city’s main street will notice banners acknowledging military members who live in the area.
American Legion Post 359, located 2414 S. Fourth St. in St. Joseph, will be offering meals that include a beef burger, chips and soft drink at no charge to veterans who stop beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The American Legion will offer meals until supplies are gone.
Other businesses in St. Joseph also will be taking part in special meals Thursday showing their admiration for military service.
The St. Joseph Hy-Vee will offer free breakfast for veterans and active military from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning, along with offering an additional 15% off grocery purchases for the military community.
Fredrick Inn Steakhouse, located at 1627 Fredrick Ave., will be offering 20% off meal purchases for veterans and active military on Thursday as well.
