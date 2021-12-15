Two businesses that book substantial Christmas sales are hopeful new locations will result in a successful holiday season this year.
Hickory Farms previously operated a kiosk inside East Hills Shopping Center, and this year the business relocated to the Hy-Vee shopping strip off the Belt Highway. Store manager Caitlin Cress said customers haven’t taken much notice of the new spot yet, but staff members are doing their best to get the word out through the store’s Facebook page. She said the decision to leave behind the kiosk experience for a storefront is aimed at providing a better customer experience.
“It’s a little more personable and we can have more product out at once, so it hopes to kind of boost sales and make it a more personal experience,” Cress said.
As far as profits meeting expectations this time of year, Cress says it’s been a slow process.
“It’s been a struggle to get the word out of where we’re at, but we’re starting to pick up as word gets spread,” Cress said.
3 Wishes Bakery also has made a transition from the mall to a storefront Downtown at 410 Felix St. Co-owners Jeff and Jackie Allison have been in the baking industry for several years. Jeff Allison said business has also been slow at their new location.
“We’re getting there,” Allison said. “It’s been a slow process, but we’ve been very busy with all the orders we have to do for Christmas. We can keep up with them, but we’ve put in a lot of hours."
The two businesses find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of product. Hickory Farms is a nationwide retailer specializing in mostly gourmet meats and cheeses, whereas 3 Wishes Bakery is a locally owned business baking gourmet cupcakes and cakes. However, Allison said at this time of year the most popular item is their cocoa bombs, which are hollow chocolate balls filled with a cocoa mixture that are meant to be submerged in hot milk or water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.