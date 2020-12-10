On Nov. 1, a quarter-cent sales tax in Buchanan County ended, but multiple businesses did not realize the change happened.
The change took place due to a four-year Buchanan County levee tax being rescinded before the four years were up due to the total amount of $10.9 million being paid in full.
In a letter sent to Buchanan County on Nov. 30 after the county raised some questions, the Missouri Department of Revenue stated they stopped sending letters to businesses regarding changes in tax rate on July 21, 2020.
Some local businesses such as Adam’s Bar and Grill weren’t aware for a month that the sales tax rate had changed.
Adam’s Bar and Grill owner Whitney Loehnig said that her bookkeeper noticed the change in December. She said it is unusual for the tax rate to go down, especially before Jan. 1.
“I had called up other business, restaurant owners that I know personally and I said, ‘Am I the only person that was unaware?’” Loehnig said. “Everyone else kind of was like, ‘What are you talking about? No way that our sales tax change, and them not let us know. ‘”
Rebecca Lobina, director of the Northwest Missouri Small Business Development Center, said businesses that overcharged the sales tax will not face any repercussions as long as all the money is reported to the Department of Revenue, although if they would have undercharged they would be required to pay the full amount back and would be held responsible.
“As long as they remit the full amount to the Missouri Department of Revenue, there shouldn’t be any consequences ...if you will to them, but they did overcharged their customers,” Robina said.
Loehnig said she felt bad for not realizing the change, but she did not know how she was left unaware or should have known.
“When I found out that I, that no one that I knew, knew about this, then I was really concerned,” Loehnig said.
Loehnig said she called the Department of Revenue and was told they no longer were sending letters due to COVID-19. She said this was the only time she had had communication with the department.
In a letter to the county, Mark Godfrey, director of the Taxation Division at the Department of Revenue, said people who view their tax return in the MyTax Portal will see the most up-to-date rate is automatically provided for each of their registered locations. The letter also encourages each political subdivision to refer the businesses registered within their jurisdictions to https://mytax.omo.gov.