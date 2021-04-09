Local business owners offer thoughts on trading card industry resurgence

The trading card industry has surged more in the last year than ever before and businesses around St. Joseph are taking advantage while the hype is at its current apex.
“Here in St. Joe, I’ve been doing shows here for the last 10 years and this time around, my dealers have asked to do a monthly show,” said Carleo Pacubas, owner of Pony Express Sports & More located in the East Hills Mall. “I normally do this three times a year; now they want me to do it every month.”
Pacubas’s store has been inside of the mall for several years and he says his inventory is only 15 to 20 percent sports cards and the rest is memorabilia, but he has been in the market for sports trading cards since the late 80s which, in his estimation, was the last time he saw the trading card market boom.
“This is something I thought would never happen again,” said Pacubas. “When in the ’90s, show them your card and they will buy it. In the 2000s, even if you sell it for 50% they would just look at it. Now they’re buying cards over the value of an item.”
The industry has now become overwhelmingly even for grading companies who judge the quality and condition of cards. Recently in March, Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) raised the prices of their grading services per card based on market value and just weeks after that, stopped accepting submissions based on the backlog they had been experiencing because of the boom in the market. Now, PSA won’t be accepting submissions for grading again until July 1. Then, on the first of April, President of Sportscard Guaranty Corporation, Peter Steinberg announced that the grading company was raising the submission prices from $25 per card to $75 per card.
Pony Express Sports & More isn’t the only store selling cards during the craze. EXP Gaming Lounge, located at 1401 S. Belt Hwy, mostly takes part in the other dimension of the trading card boom: Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering.
“When people were getting their stimulus checks, that’s kind of the essence of where the boom happened. Whenever they had that influx of money, they come in and spend it on Magic or Pokémon. It’s really surged the competitive aspect of Magic because to get into competitive, it costs quite a bit of money,” said EXP Gaming Lounge co-owner, Kyle Richards.
Both Pokémon and MTG are known as trading card games where players can duel with their respective cards. But, these types of trading cards have also shown to have high collectible value. Charizard cards from the Pokémon first edition sets have been known to eclipse $350,000 at auction.
The boom occurred in a time when individuals were at the most financial stress of their life during the pandemic. Some wonder if the market for these two and a half-inch by three and half-inch pieces of artwork can sustain their value over time. Pacubas says he declined the request of his dealers who want to host monthly card shows in the East Hills Mall for fear of market flooding. Richards says from his vantage point, many card values will drop in the coming months, but stabilize higher than they ever have before.
“Now that more people are in the know through social media, it’s crazy on TikTok and YouTube and stuff, just people posting these videos of evaluating these different card games. It’s gonna sell higher and there will be more publicity around it, so people will be like, ‘Well, I can invest my money not only in the stock market, but now all these different card games as well,’” said Richards.
EXP Gaming Lounge hosts numerous card game tournaments for Magic: The Gathering every weekend at their location. They will host their first Pokémon tournament on Sunday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at their current location. EXP Gaming Lounge sells Pokémon, MTG cards and also a few sports trading cards with the intention of selling more in the future.
