While many businesses struggled throughout the pandemic, some were able to defy the odds. Despite challenges, one local art studio is helping St. Joseph residents get creative.
Dana Wilson Smith opened her passion project, Day Dreamin’ Art Studio, in the spring of 2021 in a warehouse her husband bought for his security business. She found inspiration for the name of the studio in her youngest daughter, Dreamer, and created the logo herself.
“I just wanted it to look like a place where people came to have fun,” Smith said.
Located in the 1100 block of South 18th Street, Day Dreamin’ Art Studio is open to all individuals looking to express themselves. Smith said that although she was not looking to make her studio a therapeutic one, allowing others to create art through different mediums made it happen regardless.
“It’s kind of in my blood,” Smith said. “My family is always like, ‘Really? You’re going to do something else?’”
After filling her time with several entrepreneurial ventures, Smith got her degree in 2007 and became an art teacher. She works with elementary school children in the St. Joseph School District hoping to instill them with the same passion for art that she has.
Smith said what she enjoys most about having her own studio on top of being a full-time teacher is the ability to work with other age groups. To allow her classes to fully absorb the lessons, Smith keeps them small enough to have hands-on time with each attendee.
“It really doesn’t matter how old you are,” Smith said. “Little kiddos all the way to adults can really do all the same projects. You just work at your level.”
On Tuesday nights, the studio hosts an art club, which is open to all ages and takes on a craft that can be completed in one class. Art club ranges from papier-mache to painting to 2D versus 3D projects, covering all different mediums. Smith teaches this class on her own.
Fridays are reserved for pottery only in the studio, and Smith teaches with the assistance of her friend Kathleen Furlong.
“People laugh a lot here,” Smith said with a smile. “After every Friday, when the last person walks out and the door shuts, Kat and I look at each other and are like ‘Gosh, that was just so much fun.’”
Classes range from $12 to $70 depending on the craft done and the cost of supplies.
