After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many retail options, online shopping saw an increase in popularity. Many local stores have adapted and added their own web-based options to stay caught up, while others have stayed true to the in-person method.
Jamie's Secret Garden, located at 811 N. Woodbine Road, doesn't have an online shopping option, but owner Jamie Withrow said she believes not offering that is a benefit because of the experience guests have when shopping in her store.
"There's a lot more competition for sure. But the thing is, when you come here you can see, touch and feel it. And we do room settings so you can visualize it in your living room," she said. "Or say you liked a piece and it was in a living room and then we moved it or we changed the store around at least four times a year, and now we've moved that piece to the bedrooms and now you go, 'Oh, that'd be perfect in my bedroom.' So it's kind of like walking through a magazine to get ideas."
Jamie Donaldson, co-owner of Juniper Lane, located at 1113 Frederick Ave., added a website to meet customers where they are. She said that by shopping local rather than with chains online, you're giving back to the community and the people who may be your friends or neighbors, which in the long run will benefit St. Joseph.
“By supporting the small companies, you're helping us stay open and helping our community have different storefronts that can be available and a variety as opposed to just supporting somebody who is not putting the money back into the city," Donaldson said. "We have free in-store pickup, so you could order the day of, drive by and we'll walk it out to your car for you if you don't want to have to come in, which is just as fast, if not faster than, two-, three-day shipping."
Withrow said she’s spent a lot of time learning about the best ways to reach her audience without a website.
“It's been a continual jump to learn what’s new, so I try to read lots of articles in our trade to keep up with what's going on so I can educate myself because the problem with being a business owner is there's no one setting the agenda for you. You gotta make it all up yourself,” Withrow said.
Donaldson said that even if people aren’t ordering online, they’re still seeing a benefit from having the website available.
“I think we have seen lately a huge shift in the way that customers have wanted to shop. A lot of people were doing it online, but we've also gotten a lot of feedback from our customers that they were missing that experience that you get from the store," Donaldson said. "So we get a lot of customers who look at our online website, look at our online presence on social media and get a feel for who we are and kind of what we do before coming in."
