National Feeder & Stocker Cattle summary for week ending Friday.
Receipts: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 160,400 46,500 9,700 216,600
Last Week: 160,300 33,800 46,300 240,400
Year Ago: 159,800 41,600 15,000 216,400.
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower.
Demand at auctions was moderate to good across the nation.
Cattle sold for delivery months out are also in demand this week.
On Superior Livestock’s Annual Tallgrass Auction, a load of 750 lb heifers located in Kansas for August delivery that had every bell and whistle associated with them sold at 140.50, around 20.00 higher than the next load that sold for current delivery.
The USDA announced some changes to the Livestock Risk Protection insurance plan effective July 1, by allowing a rancher to cover more of their herd.
Some ranchers will utilize this tool in their marketing plans as more information is shared.
Feeder cattle futures settlements have been steadily rising in recent weeks on most contracts.
Boxed beef has been in a lower trend since May 12, when it was at 475.39.
As of today’s noon report, the drop in value has been around 261.00, allowing wholesalers and retailers to stock shelves at lower prices.
Boxed beef load counts also are decreasing.
On Thursday’s noon report, the total load count was 131 compared to last Thursday at 181.
The morning’s boxed beef prices for Choice were at 213.56 and 204.08 for Select.
As beef was unavailable in grocery stores a few weeks ago, consumers turned to local farmers and ranchers to supply their needs.
Local, custom processing facilities have been inundated with calls for appointments for locker beef.
Shoppers were not very happy about the lack of beef supply and turned to their neighbors and friends in the livestock industry.
Most of the locker plants are state-inspected in the country, and most states do not allow those processors to sell individual cuts to consumers due to federal regulations.
Some consumers no will be purchasing quarters, halves or whole carcasses instead of buying the usual smaller amounts in a retail setting.
Estimated slaughter under federal inspection has continued to rise in recent weeks.
The weekly estimate is at 656,000 head, a slight decrease of 2,000 less than last week and 12,000 less than a year ago.
The Rural Main Street Index has risen to 37.9 for June. A positive uptick from May at 12.5 and April at 12.1. For perspective, neutral growth would be 50.0.
Cattle on Feed Report released today had On Feed at 100%; Placements at 99% and Marketings at 72%.
Marketings were the lowest for May since the series began in 1996.
Auction volume this week included 53% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers.