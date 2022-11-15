The Livestock Exchange Building stands as the lone reminder of St. Joseph’s national stockyard prominence. But the South Side icon could soon meet the same end as the industry it signifies after being sold to a local company.
The stockyards industry exploded in St. Joseph on the backs of wealthy families like Corby and Krug. But it was John Donovan’s vision that put St. Joseph on the map, becoming the third-largest stockyards operation in the country.
“We had a lot of livestock going through the city but it would be better if we could get them to stop and get processed here and dealt with,” said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner. “So you have the creation of the stockyards.”
And the Livestock Exchange Building, built in 1899, was the center of all the action.
“It's on the National Register of Historic Places,” Schutte said. “Just a spectacular building. It was built to impress — two elevators in there from the very beginning, big domed skylight and very decorative ironwork.”
But in the 1960s the industry started to decline, and stockyards across the country began to consolidate. Soon St. Joseph was passed over for larger cities like Chicago, and slowly the floors of the Livestock Exchange Building emptied.
“It has suffered from decades of deferred maintenance,” Schutte said. “It really started at the same time as the industry started to decline. There's not as much money from the Stockyard Company to put into that building.”
The structure has sat vacant for about 15 years, becoming a shell of its former self. Bricks crumble where windows used to be, plywood hides holes in the walls and scaffolding keeps the dome from falling in on itself.
A handful of groups have bought the property over the years to try and fix it up only to realize how big of a task it is. In August, the property entered its third and final year of the Buchanan County tax sale, but no one wanted anything to do with it. Then Albaugh came calling.
“Our interest in the property goes back quite a few years as it's nearby our facility here in St Joseph,” said John Froehlich, the chief technology officer at Albaugh.
The chemical manufacturing company at 4900 Packers Avenue bought the 25-acre stockyards property in 2021 and is building a distribution center on the site. On Monday, Albaugh added to its property when it bought the Livestock Exchange Building from the county for $13,000.
“It's not that Joe Blow couldn't have come in off the street and bought the building. They could have, but we had to have a plan of what's going to be done because we don't want it to sit there for another 20 years looking like that,” said Ron Hook, the Buchanan County Western District Commissioner.
Hook said he was told that Albaugh plans to demolish the Livestock Exchange Building, but Froehlich with Albaugh wouldn’t confirm if that was true and said that Albaugh hasn’t “developed (their) plans for it.”
Froehlich said $25 to $30 million is a conservative estimate for how much it would cost to restore the Livestock Exchange Building, while Hook said demolition will likely cost close to $500,000.
“It just has sat there with nothing done to it for 20 years or better and so you just can't do that with any kind of building and expect it to be revitalized,” Hook said.
Albaugh said it would like to incorporate the significance of the stockyards, maybe through a monument or mural, in its future plans.
“As many years as Albaugh has been in this area, we definitely recognize (the historical significance) and definitely would want to incorporate something into our planning activity,” Froehlich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.