ALBAUGH

Albaugh bought the Livestock Exchange Building from the county for $13,000 Monday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The Livestock Exchange Building stands as the lone reminder of St. Joseph’s national stockyard prominence. But the South Side icon could soon meet the same end as the industry it signifies after being sold to a local company.

The stockyards industry exploded in St. Joseph on the backs of wealthy families like Corby and Krug. But it was John Donovan’s vision that put St. Joseph on the map, becoming the third-largest stockyards operation in the country.

