Lino's Pizza rebrands and expands menu options

Lino’s Pizza has rebranded to Lino’s Italian Cuisine, complete with a retooled logo and a more extensive menu for customers.
A focus was to add more pasta to the menu of the restaurant located inside East Hills Shopping Center. Owner Gabe Palmer said 200 to 250 people were served free pasta before the recipes that would be served to the public were finalized.
“I asked for opinions. A lot of them liked it from the beginning, so I didn’t have a ton of critiques,” Palmer said. “It took many different flavor profiles and palates in order to find something that was diverse enough for everybody to like it.”
The restaurant’s new menu still includes pizzas made from recipes from the original owner, Lino Ingargiola. Palmer inherited those when he purchased the business in December of 2019.
However, the recipes for his newest pasta dishes such as lasagna, manicotti and others are uniquely his own. But part of the rebrand and extension of the menu meant something had to be cut back and that ended up being the pizza selection. Pizza slices at Lino’s may not be in as many different flavors all at once when a customer approaches the counter, but people will notice bigger slices when they do choose to get one.
“One thing that I did was I increased the size of our pizza slices from 18-inch to 20-inch,” Palmer said. “So, people got a more New York-style feel because whenever you go to New York, you’re getting a 22- to 24-inch slice. Sadly, I don’t have the space for that, so I did what I could.”
Former owner Ingargiola said he plans on trying the restaurant’s new recipes in the future. Having run the business roughly two years ago and eventually moving on to other endeavors, there’s a sense of respect for Palmer in how he has operated the business to this point.
“He’s been able to turn the corner,” Ingargiola said. “It makes you feel good, sometimes bittersweet, but he’s putting in some good work. It makes you feel good.”
Palmer also has been pushing catering options for Lino’s Italian Cuisine. He said he wants to start promoting that on social media and through other outlets. Of the 200 to 250 people he tested his pasta dishes on before ultimately putting them on his menu, he said he has received catering orders from several of them.
