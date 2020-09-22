LifeLine Foods, a leader in the corn-milling industry, celebrated the completion of its $12 million masa mill expansion project at its St. Joseph facility.
Kevin Kelly, LifeLine CEO, said the company decided to go after a high-growth category two years ago, which was masa production. Masa is a corn flour used to make tortillas, tamales, chips and other products.
"We made a decision to invest in masa expansion and it's clearly well-timed because masa growth continues to outpace many other categories in grocery and foodservice," Kelly said.
Kelly said the Mexican food industry is rapidly growing in the U.S. and LifeLine wants to be able to meet those demands and remain a top competitor.
"It gives us about four times more masa capacity to make all those fine tortilla and tortilla chip products that are out there nationally and we're now one of the larger players in that category," Kelly said.
Michelle Clark, LifeLine chief financial officer, said LifeLine processes nearly 25 million bushels of corn per year and that corn is grown in the Midwest, which is why they decided to keep the expansion at the St. Joseph facility.
"We looked at Texas, Illinois, California and tried to look at some geographic competitive advantages, but it came down to that St. Joe was in the heart of the corn belt," Clark said. "The best corn is grown here locally."
Keeping the expansion local also allowed for LifeLine to bring money into the community by working with local contractors.
"We have a lot of partnerships with local businesses and of that $12 million project cost, $3 million was spent right here in St. Joe with those contractors," Clark said.
Kelly said as a food manufacturer, LifeLine is positioned for extensive growth in the next five years and the Masa Mill will continue the growth rate.
"We're really fortunate that we're going to continue to invest and grow because America is growing, the population is growing and the demand for high-quality food continues to grow," Kelly said.
The construction finished in April and LifeLine spent the summer working through the start-up process.
"It's producing great product and we've sent it out to our customers and its received great reviews," Clark said.
LifeLine said they're thankful for the support of the City of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the state of Missouri, who helped them get through the expansion project and start growing their presence more in the region.