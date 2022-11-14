The wait is almost over as the co-owners of Crumbl Cookie announced Monday that they plan to open the doors of their Shoppes at North Village location to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Shawn Davis, one of the co-owners, said inspections are finished and now they are just waiting on their corporate office to give them approval to officially open. The store is located at 5301 N. Belt Highway in the same block of shops as Panda Express and GameStop.
"We are excited," Davis said. "This has been a long run going. We've been working at this for over a year now and we are ready to open. We're really excited to be part of the community and be able to provide the best cookies in the world to your community."
The chain is known for its oversized cookies with flavors that change weekly in addition to a signature chocolate chip offering.
Crumbl's mission statement says it "will strive harder than ever to fulfill its mission of bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world." Davis believes that the new St. Joseph addition fulfills the statement completely.
"That friends and family aspect, that not only just goes into our customers, but it's also our crew that we all work with and a couple of organizations," Davis said. "So, you know, we are allowed to build a great team environment there and then hope that we give great customer service. And then also we like to contribute to the economy here and create jobs for St. Joseph as well. So it's a combination of all those factors."
