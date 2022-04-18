With everything outdoors turning green, lawn care services are capitalizing on as many fair-weather days as possible.
For businesses like All-In Lawn Care in St. Joseph, the spring season was off to a rocky start. A stretch of less-than-ideal weather around St. Patrick’s Day put a slight damper on its ability to begin providing lawn care services, but owner Jessie Hall said now is the time to get back to work.
“Looks like the weather is going to straighten up a little bit and we’ll be getting after it here pretty soon,” Hall said.
Hall said spring is an important time for her business, particularly in connecting with new and returning clients.
“They’re gonna go with somebody who’s reliable to answer their phone," Hall said. "Even if it’s just a quick question, just having that conversation or making time to have that conversation with them, it’ll gain their trust that you’re gonna be there for them.”
Competition in St. Joseph for clients in the lawn care service business can be stiff. More than a dozen such services are vying for recurring clients each year. Hall said she believes that while competitive pricing can bring in new clients, the execution is what brings them back.
Hall said she purchases new equipment every year to maintain reliability for customers.
“Keeping up with your equipment is very important," Hall said. "When we say we’re gonna be somewhere or are scheduled to be somewhere if we don’t have the equipment to do so then it kind of hurts our business, especially with scheduling.”
