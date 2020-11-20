For those working on the Missouri River, it seems the only thing guaranteed in 2020 is continued uncertainty.
Water levels at the St. Joseph River Port sit at just over seven feet currently, down from years past. During the last two years, the river has seen a problem with flood stage water, but low water can cause issues as well.
Transport 360, a multi-modal transportation hub, is affected by the ever-changing river levels. The last barge of the 2020 season is just being unloaded throughout the weekend. Transport 360’s Chief Executive Office Bill Becker acknowledged that the low water washed away some business this year.
“Because of the water being so low, we probably lost about 15 barges ... between turbines, outbound grain, inbound fertilizer and steel,” Becker said. “We are still receiving some, but some of the customers are nervous about the low water.”
Becker said staff at the port usually expect about 50 barges per year. With the port being closed to barges for almost a month, it was a relief to squeeze a couple more shipments in for the company. The next barge will float into town sometime in the new year.
“We expect another barge in mid-January,” Becker said. “Last one of the season because the Corps (of Engineers) are going to cut the water flow on the 22nd and the customers want to see what is going to happen with the industry.”
The United States Army Corps of Engineers cuts back on releases from the Gavins Point Dam every winter. The navigation flow support season normally ends on Dec. 1, but this year it is starting a little earlier. The winter releases up north range from 12,000 to 17,000 cubic feet per second.
“We will continue to make releases from Gavins Point Dam to meet full-service Missouri River navigation flow targets through the end of the navigation flow support season,” said John Remus, chief of the USACE Missouri River Water Management Division.
The water flow being reduced is a huge factor in Transport 360’s decision to not bring in any more barges this season. Becker said it is just a part of business on the river.
“We had customers divert barges that were going to come here to another area,” Becker said. “But it is not anyone’s fault. If the water is not there, the Corps can’t do anything about it. Doesn’t do us any good to whine about it, we simply work through it and keep relationships with customers.”
According to Becker, sometimes low water helps scour out the river bed, which makes it easier for barges to get through and not get caught on sand. Even with the pandemic and the low river levels, business was still up for the company as compared to its first year in 2018. And as for the future, Becker forecasts growing demand as the years go on.