When Lanham Music decided to welcome Larry Gerhardt of Gerhardt Music into its store to repair and refurbish instruments, the furthering of their partnership just made sense.
“We had a good relationship before. He does fantastic work. He’s one of the best repair technicians in the country," Aaron Old, the owner of Lanham Music, said. "It made a lot of sense for us as a business.”
Five years ago, Lanham Music started a band rental program, and the relationship with Gerhardt Music blossomed. At the time, Gerhardt was repairing brass and woodwind instruments in his shop at 1802 Edmond St. and Lanham would deliver and pick up the items. In October of last year, Old brought up the idea of merging the two businesses, and now there’s less dry land between the two.
“It was really beneficial to both of us. It worked out that we just absorbed his business into Lanham’s and set up a repair shop in the back for him,” Old said.
For Gerhardt, the transition into his new space at Lanham was one that intrigued him as someone who had spent a lot of time working by himself.
“I thought about it for a couple days and it kind of made sense. I’d like to be around other people again," Gerhardt said. "I’m kinda getting to an age where it’s nice to be around more people rather than just by myself.”
Gerhardt now has a space designated for repairs that's much like his old shop. Looking back on all his years keeping the joy in instruments with his repairs since he began as an apprentice back in the 1970s, Gerhardt said he could never see himself doing anything else.
“I think I’m unretrainable now,” Gerhardt said.
Apart from attracting Gerhardt as a repair technician, Lanham Music has also built a performance space in the last year to livestream local talent.