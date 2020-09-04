After Lanham Music had to shut down its lesson programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business decided to start offering band and orchestra lessons virtually.
Owner Aaron Old said it's been slow getting lessons started back up and he decided that it would be easiest for kids to have the option of lessons in person or online.
"Especially for the kids learning virtually for school, we didn't want anybody to miss out on school band," Old said.
The program started last week, and Old said they do allow a few students to come in person who prefer the in-class setting and the lesson is online at the same time.
"With online we can do about any number of kids that we want and it's up to the student on what they want to do," Old said.
Old said that teachers have been working to provide instrument lessons to kids in school. However, since not as many students are going back to school, the business expected band and orchestra rentals to be down.
"The kids who are staying home I think have either given up or just don't have many opportunities available for them," Old said.
Old has heard a variety of positive feedback from the kids who have signed up for the lessons and he said they're very thankful to have it as an option.
Recently, the business also noticed more people investing in instruments this year because residents are spending more time at home.
"We're thankful that also our regular customers were supporting us even during the time that we were closed down," Old said.
The most popular items coming off the shelves have been guitars and ukuleles, but it's become difficult to get them back in stock quickly.
"The American, Mexico and Chinese factories were all shut down for a period of time, so for them to catch back up it's taking a while," Old said.
A typical order that takes a week to come in is now taking up to four months. Old already has started to order inventory for Christmas and the holiday season in preparation for a long waiting period.
Even though the recent months have been challenging for the business, staff took it as a new opportunity to try out technology and plan to keep a strong presence online and in virtual lessons indefinitely.