Things just got more convenient for residents on the South Side of St. Joseph and those who like to frequent Lake Contrary.
After nearly seven years of being shut down, the lake’s famous convenience store Lakeside has reopened and is ready to bring business back to this area of town.
“This was actually an idea of my brother's and mine,” said Cody Turner, co-owner of Lakeside Mini Mart. “We wanted to bring something back to the community that would serve the people down here in the South Side and the business district.”
Hoping it will generate plenty of business, Turner said they made sure the store was completely renovated and has a fresh look. They've received excitement from the community as people share memories of the store from years prior, he said.
“I think this place was missed for a while by the community,” Turner said. “There was a store open for several years here. Of course, that's when the lake was more popular and things were going well down here. So we're just hoping to receive support for the local area and generate funds.”
St. Joseph’s Lake Contrary Development Association has been working for years to revive the area through fundraisers for new water pumps so it can be restored to what it once was.
Ethel Catron, president of the Lake Contrary Development Association, thinks this new addition will play a big role in getting the community to support their efforts.
“We're really excited about this new convenience store coming in and bringing more positive vibes down there,” Catron said. “We have a lot of events coming up this summer at the lake in June, including the car show, so it’s exciting to see this area receive this type of support.”
Catron said the convenience store's owners plan to stock items community members are looking for.
“I just talked to one of the people in the convenience store yesterday and they're wanting to make sure that they have everything that people want,” she said. “They've been making a list and if you don't see something, they're making sure it’s something they carry in the future.”
Store owners are appreciative of the Lake Contrary Development Association as they are looking forward to a busy summer.
“All this is going to generate a lot of people coming in here and we appreciate that,” Turner said. “We want that for this community, and we need more of it. So if people have businesses out here locally and they want to throw cookouts and business things, then the lake is a good place to do it.”
The location of the store is at 5700 SW Lakefront Ln.
