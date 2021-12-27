Saving money tops the list of many peoples’ upcoming resolutions with the start of 2022 less than a week away.
“Now is a good time to look at your budget for 2022,” said Nick Gertsema, CEO of Gertesma Wealth Advisors. “The first thing I would do personally is try to pull back expenses in January.”
The National Retail Federation predicted Americans would spend up to 10% more in the 2021 Christmas season. That would bring overall holiday spending to between $840 and $860 billion.
“We get used to spending money during the holidays and it becomes easy to continue those habits which drain on the budget,” Gertsema said. “Another good thing to do right now is a subscription audit.”
Streaming services may cost only about $10 a month, but those numbers can add up quickly with multiple options.
“There is a good chance you are paying for something you barely use or have completely forgotten about,” Gertsema said.
When it comes to taxes, charitable donations can help someone qualify for a deduction. According to the IRS, some places to look for deductions include churches, educational centers, private foundations, political groups and nonprofit organizations.
“Laws have changed making it not as easy to deduct some giving, but we do what we call qualified charitable distributions,” Gertsema said. “So clients who have to take a required minimum distribution if they do so directly from their IRA, then that doesn’t count as income for the year and helps satisfy the needed distribution requirement.”
During the past six months, many families have relied on the Child Tax Credit for added income, and for some, payments will no longer be received.
“I think it is good to be aware that it’s actually 50% of what they would’ve been able to claim on their 2021 taxes,” Gertsema said.
Last week, President Joe Biden addressed extending the moratorium on repaying student loan debt. There is now an additional extension pushing back the date payments are set to resume to May 1.
“When it comes to loans and credit debt, it kind of becomes psychological sometimes,” Gertsema said. “So when you’re looking at a mountain of debt and feel like you aren’t making progress, sometimes you start to feel helpless.
Gertsema suggested tackling debt using the “snowball” approach.
“Look at the smallest balance first and then add a bit of that to the principal,” he said. “Once that gets paid off, apply that entire payment to the next smallest balance.
While this approach may not make the most impact money-wise to begin, it will help people to feel accomplished and provide a step in the right direction.
“If you start by paying off one debt, then the second-smallest, eventually you start making a noticeable and appreciable difference,” Gertsema said. “You also start seeing fewer payments that need to be made.”
